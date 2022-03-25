Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air China in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AIRYY opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.21. Air China has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

