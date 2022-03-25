AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.76. 23,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 532,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, equities analysts expect that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth about $3,167,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

