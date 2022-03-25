Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agrify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.
Agrify stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Agrify Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
