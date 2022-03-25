Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agrify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Agrify stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agrify by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Agrify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Agrify by 5,148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Agrify by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

