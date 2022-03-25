Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 739,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $50,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.