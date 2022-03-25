AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $19,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AGCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 108.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after purchasing an additional 229,423 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 47.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 191,209 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 14.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.73.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.54.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

