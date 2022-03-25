Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) shares fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.85 and last traded at $40.98. 94,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,042,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

Several analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after buying an additional 7,231,859 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Affirm by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,848,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

