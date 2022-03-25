Affimed (AFMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Affimed to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.
Shares of Affimed stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $435.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $11.74.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Affimed by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Affimed by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Affimed Company Profile (Get Rating)
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affimed (AFMD)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.