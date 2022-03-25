Affimed (AFMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Affimed to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $435.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Affimed by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Affimed by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

