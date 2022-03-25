AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.