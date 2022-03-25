AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $185.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.37. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $154.95 and a 12 month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

