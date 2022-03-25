AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $194.99.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

