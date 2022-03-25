AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $226,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $210,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.4% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 8,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,223,325. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.64. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

