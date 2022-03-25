AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $318.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.62. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

