AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,999 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $64.33.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

