Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.84

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and traded as high as $7.06. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

