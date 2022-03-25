Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.Adobe also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $600.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $431.62. 3,282,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.96. The company has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,239 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $123,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

