Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.300 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $3.30 EPS.

Adobe stock traded up $9.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $432.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,540,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,154. The company has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.22.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

