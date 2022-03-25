Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,337.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.84) to GBX 2,630 ($34.62) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

AMIGY stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

