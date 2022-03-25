Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.84) to GBX 2,630 ($34.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($45.58) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,061 ($40.30) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,727.88 ($35.91).

Shares of ADM traded down GBX 57 ($0.75) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,526 ($33.25). The company had a trading volume of 231,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,245. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,346 ($30.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,706 ($48.79). The firm has a market cap of £7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,890.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,056.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($32.29) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($208,065.81). Also, insider Geraint Jones purchased 3,894 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($33.89) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($131,953.08).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

