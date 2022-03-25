Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the February 28th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of AHEXY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. 26,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,699. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -233.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.