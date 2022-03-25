Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $342.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,571.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429 over the last 90 days. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,109,000.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.