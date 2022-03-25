Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will report $2.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $4.34 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $16.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 809,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 101,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

