Aclara Resources (TSE:ARA) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Aclara Resources (TSE:ARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$1.00 price objective on the stock.

Aclara Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aclara Resources Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

