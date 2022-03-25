ACENT (ACE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $622,082.00

ACENT (ACE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, ACENT has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $622,082.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ACENT Coin Profile

ACE is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

