Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.610-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.66 billion-$63.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.29. 1,429,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,417. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.83. Accenture has a twelve month low of $265.80 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.03.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.