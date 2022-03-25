ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acadia’s sole marketed drug, Nuplazid, has recorded strong sales since its launch. The company's top line consists of only net product sales of Nuplazid. The drug’s label-expansion program looks promising, with several studies being currently underway targeting neurological/psychiatric disorders. The company filed for Nuplazid label expansion in February 2022. If approved, not only will the drug’s eligible patient population be expanded, but will also boost sales in the days ahead. However, heavy dependence on Nuplazid for revenues remains a worry. Also, the regulatory setback wherein the FDA issued a complete response letter for Nuplazid’s label expansion, hurt the stock severely. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a woe. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on ACAD. HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

ACAD opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 46,947 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 101,416 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,142,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.