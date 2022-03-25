Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS.

Shares of ACHC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.78. 427,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

