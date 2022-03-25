AC Immune SA to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACIU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.86. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 61,780 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AC Immune by 17,491.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in AC Immune by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 348,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in AC Immune by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

