Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in Absolute Software by 3,399.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 507,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 492,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Absolute Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Absolute Software stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 45,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.28 million, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

