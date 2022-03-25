Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Raised to GBX 235

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABDN. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Abrdn to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 267.38 ($3.52).
LON ABDN opened at GBX 203 ($2.67) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. Abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.95). The company has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 239.79.
In related news, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 50,865 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,695.40 ($131,247.24). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £79,600 ($104,792.00).
Abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
