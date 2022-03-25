Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Raised to GBX 235

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABDN. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Abrdn to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 267.38 ($3.52).

LON ABDN opened at GBX 203 ($2.67) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. Abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.95). The company has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 239.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. Abrdn’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 50,865 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,695.40 ($131,247.24). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £79,600 ($104,792.00).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

