ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $44.61. 178,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,754. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,097,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

