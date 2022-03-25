AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.00

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 1849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get AAON alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in AAON by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AAON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of AAON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.