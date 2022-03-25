9,550 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.72. 22,098,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,897,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.