9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NMTR opened at $0.57 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 132,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.
9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
