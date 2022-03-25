89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Earnings Results

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ETNB stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. 89bio has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $28.28.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 89bio by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

