89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Earnings Results

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ETNB stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. 89bio has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $28.28.
ETNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 89bio by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
About 89bio (Get Rating)
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
