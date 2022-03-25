$82.75 Million in Sales Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) will report $82.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.50 million to $83.00 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $87.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $340.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $357.10 million, with estimates ranging from $356.20 million to $358.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&T Bancorp.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.03. 89,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $34.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

About S&T Bancorp (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.