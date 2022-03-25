6,523,700 Shares in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,523,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 352,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in VEON by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VEON by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in VEON by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in VEON by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.87.

VEON stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

