59,204 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,455,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ KLAC opened at $365.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA Co. has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.
In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.10.
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
