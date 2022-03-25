5,371 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

