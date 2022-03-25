$520.95 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) to post sales of $520.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $518.44 million to $526.06 million. Primo Water reported sales of $478.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Primo Water by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,356,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,393,000 after purchasing an additional 846,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,039,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRMW opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

