4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “
Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 649,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.