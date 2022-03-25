4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FDMT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,212. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $44.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 649,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

