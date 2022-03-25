487,508 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 487,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,950,000 after acquiring an additional 501,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,795,000 after acquiring an additional 798,708 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,976,000 after acquiring an additional 734,357 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 19.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,856,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,765,000 after acquiring an additional 469,896 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,168,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,690 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

QSR opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.59.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 80.30%.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,713 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

