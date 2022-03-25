438 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 438 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $558.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $518.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $247.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $337.27 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

