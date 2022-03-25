42,150 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 197,328 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $220.90 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

