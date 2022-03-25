$417.46 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $417.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.57 million and the highest is $438.33 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $379.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

VNO stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,324. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

