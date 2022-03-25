$397.82 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) to report $397.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.30 million. Globant reported sales of $270.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,839,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Globant by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Globant by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,468,000 after buying an additional 41,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock opened at $271.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.81. Globant has a 12-month low of $192.59 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 118.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

