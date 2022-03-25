335,051 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 335,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 181.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,509. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

CZR opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.