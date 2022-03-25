$3.83 EPS Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.79. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $4.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $19.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.53 to $20.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $21.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.45 to $22.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $266,928,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $4.67 on Friday, reaching $422.70. 2,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,323. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.22. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $375.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

