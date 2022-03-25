$3.57 Million in Sales Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will report $3.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 million and the lowest is $3.31 million. Solid Biosciences posted sales of $3.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $12.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.85 million, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLDB opened at $1.28 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

