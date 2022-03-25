$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) will report $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $12.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $14.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $863,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,516,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $191.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $168.74 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

