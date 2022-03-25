$3.06 EPS Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.22. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $13.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,813,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $257.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,216. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $193.10 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

